Our modern day horror story is at #1 for the second week in a row.
Nearly 20,000 of you read our story last week — just last week! — about the couple who moved to Englewood in May but all their belongings disappeared into a moving company mystery.
If you're like me, you read the story and said, "I'm so glad this has never happened to me."
Here is the gist of what happened: Igor Lantsberg, 83, and his wife Luda, 81, moved into their new home in Englewood’s gated Boca Royale community in May. But where were their belongings, everything from bedding to paintings to pots and pans?
They started making phone calls but got no answers. Then their calls weren't returned — or even answered in some cases. You can imagine their fear as they wondered where their belongings were. And wondered if they would ever see them again.
Eventually, they learned the inside of their home was somewhere in Chicago.
To understand what has since happened and how it happened, be one of the tens of thousand of people who have already read this story at:
'Huge' car dealer Billy Fuccillo dies at 65
If you have lived in this area for the past few years or longer, then this news had to hit you hard.
Car dealer Billy Fuccillo, who was known for saying, "It’s HUUUUUGE-jah!" at the end of every one of his TV and radio ads, passed away. He was 65.
Fuccillo was a Florida celebrity who gained his fame by growing what became the largest Kia dealership in the world. He had outlets for his dealership all over Southwest Florida, including a newer one in Port Charlotte (although most people think it is in North Port).
Although Fuccillo's cause of death was not released, he apparently had been fighting declining health for a while. To read the complete story, visit:
Port Charlotte mall owner files for bankruptcy
This was something that many of us thought may happen. When the Port Charlotte Town Center mall owner announced it was filing for bankruptcy, I immediately thought, "Have you seen the mall? COVID-19 really hurt it."
And that's exactly what happened, according to Washington Prime Group, the mall's owner. A press release from the businesses stated that COVID-19 “created significant challenges” and that the move is “necessary.”
I'd like to give a shout-out to the mall's owner. Rather than going quiet and refusing to talk to anybody, they were open about what they were doing and assured the public that while the company undergoes restructuring, the mall would remain open and continue leasing. That's certainly good news.
You can read the complete story at:
One person injured in North Port shooting
Because we don't associate a sleepy neighborhood in North Port with a shooting, this breaking news story caught the attention of thousands of you rather quickly.
This shooting happened near the corner of Biscayne Drive and Porto Chico Avenue. The initial story, which was only a few paragraphs long, went out as part of our Breaking News alerts.
Normally, I would give you the link to that initial story. But we have written many stories since that one, and the person who was shot ended up dying. To read the latest update on what allegedly happened that night, visit:
Babcock community expanding east and south
Those of us who have lived in Florida for a while have gotten used to giant developments being built. And that's especially true in the West Villages area, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States.
But many of us were surprised when we learned that Babcock Ranch has opened 4,021 more acres for development. And 3,500 homes are already planned for some of that land.
That is a lot, even by Florida standards.
By the way, this story goes in-depth into what is is planned for Babcock Ranch. Did you know a hospital is planned to go there? And a second 18-hole golf course? And a high school? And a Publix?
If you would like to read all the details of what's planned, you can view the full story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
