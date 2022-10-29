Staff Report
SARASOTA — Local officials are touting the success of cleanup and recovery crews, a month after Hurricane Ian struck Florida.
Richard Collins, director of Emergency Services for Sarasota County, said Friday that Hurricane Ian caused approximately $135 million in residential damage across the county.
“The long road to recovery is where we’re at now,” Collins said at a Friday press conference.
Collins praised county workers for rolling out the hurricane relief plan, saying they have done “phenomenal job.”
Highlights from Collins included transit workers logging 974 missions to transport local residents to evacuation shelters and fielding more than 25,000 calls to 311 over the course of the past month.
The same day, in North Port, city and county officials welcomed Florida Chief Resilience Officer Wes Brooks.
Brooks and other state agency representatives visited Price Boulevard, Water Control Structure 106 near North Port Boulevard, and the Country Club Ridge area to review the damage and repairs to those areas after the storm.
Local and state officials focused their discussion on matters such as improving mobility and hardening infrastructure for future storms.
“It was so important for us to meet on the ground with local officials about how we can best work together to ensure the long-term recovery of thriving and resilient neighborhoods in North Port and throughout Southwest Florida,” Brooks said in a news release.
North Port’s City Manager Jermone Fletcher thanked Brooks and the state agencies for their support and initiative in reaching out.
“While the city has worked very hard post-storm and made incredible progress in a very short amount of time, there are always areas to improve,” Fletcher said.
The impact of the storm was most strongly felt in the southern part of the county, according to Sarasota County officials — North Port, Englewood and South Venice were all in or near the eyewall of the storm for several hours on Sept. 28.
Northern Sarasota County suffered “only minimal damage” by contrast, according to a press release.
The county hired independent contractors to pick up and haul away vegetative and other debris from the storm and that effort was underway within a week of Ian making landfall.
To date, Collins said that effort has resulted in 1.2 million cubic yards of debris being cleared from public rights of way, enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Mobile home parksCollins also said the county is pressing FEMA to authorize the collection of debris in mobile home communities like Lazy River near North Port that was featured in a segment on WFLA News on Wednesday evening.
“FEMA considers industrial parks, golf courses, cemeteries, apartments, condominiums, and manufactured home communities as commercial properties and these types of properties are generally ineligible for debris removal,” Collins announced.
The federal agency can allow an exemption, however, which would allow the county to conduct debris pick-up in these communities.
Charlotte CountyAs of Friday, Charlotte County’s debris contractor had reported collecting 18,481 loads of vegetative debris, totaling 835,767 cubic yards of material.
The debris would cover more than 39 football fields 10 feet high.
Charlotte County is prioritizing storm debris removal in and around school zones to remove debris from sidewalks and bike paths students use to get to and from school. The storm debris contractor will be collecting debris from several of the county’s parks.
Charlotte County reported most of its government offices have reopened, while some services and facilities remain closed, either because of damage or because they are awaiting assessments.
Debris removal from Charlotte County waterways will begin Monday. Boat ramps will be occupied while debris is offloaded. Boaters using the ramps should be cautious near the debris removal equipment
VeniceThe city of Venice expects to spend around $17.7 million in damages after Hurricane Ian.
Finance Director Linda Senne presented a preliminary breakdown of costs to the City Council on Tuesday.
The most costly category for recovery efforts is debris removal at over $8 million. Following the debris category, buildings, water control and recreational categories will each cost over at least $1 million.
Damages to the Venice Municipal Airport are estimated at around $1.3 million, which is included in the buildings section.
Senne said a more in-depth report should be available at the end of November.
