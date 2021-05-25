The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the sixth annual “A Night at the Races” fundraiser on May 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center. Nearly 200 people attended the event, which included simulcast horse racing, dinner and drinks, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
'A night at the races' a big success
- By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer
