WEST VILLAGES — The two newest businesses to sign on for the West Villages Marketplace in North Port are Ace Hardware and Mr. Brews Taphouse.
“We’re excited to introduce Ace Hardware and Mr Brews to the growing array of retail and dining opportunities in Wellen Park,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park.
The new 8,000-square-foot Ace Hardware is expected to open late this year as an outparcel in the Public-anchored shopping center. It will be the second location for Chandler Short, who said his Jacaranda Boulevard store attracts a lot of Wellen Park’s residents.
“We deliver 10 grills a week over there,” Short said. “Ace’s motto is about being the neighborhood store, and that really fits the vision of Wellen Park. It’s an amazing spot and will be good for the area, which is really growing."
Short said the store will carry merchandise geared to the local market, from shark tooth sifters, fishing shirts and beach gear, in addition to hardware goods.
Mr Brews will feature gourmet burgers and large selection of draft beer. This will be the second Florida location for the Wisconsin-based company. Owner Brad Potts expects to offer 65 draft beers, including Florida IPAs and craft brews from local microbreweries, he said in a statement.
It will have seating for 150 within 2,700 square feet, and offer indoor and outdoor dining and a full-service bar when it opens this summer.
For more information about living at Wellen Park, visit wellenpark.com.
