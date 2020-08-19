NORTH PORT — Barbara Langdon hit the pillow at 9 p.m. Tuesday, two hours after voting had ended. Why not, she figured. A historically close election in North Port politics would earn her a recount.
A first-time candidate for North Port's governing body, the city commission, she had placed third in a three-person field for the District 2 seat. She had lost narrowly by 20 votes.
“I figured (the race) would go for a recount, anyway,” Langdon said of the close finish to former city commissioner Cheryl Cook. Another former commissioner, Jacqueline Moore, had led the District 2 race. Such close races get automatic recounts.
But when Langdon arose Wednesday, husband Tom gleefully yelped from the lanai: Vote tallies uploaded after 10 p.m. Tuesday had Langdon four votes ahead of Cook, or less than 1% of total votes, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
While the numbers remain unofficial, if they stay the way they are now, it puts Langdon in a November runoff with Moore.
No candidate finished with more than 50%, meaning a run-off between first and second. A recount had been scheduled for Friday.
A spokesperson for the Supervisor of Elections said mail-in votes, many dropped off Tuesday, may have delayed the final count. Mail-in votes in Sarasota County in 2016 totaled 37,467; this year there were 74,390, each hand counted. While 100% of precincts were announced around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the final results were posted more than an hour later.
And while second isn't first, it beats third place, or “certainly a more optimistic position to be in,” Barbara Langdon said Wednesday, noting that her cellphone had died twice in talks with supporters and friends congratulating her on the finish.
Late returns on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website showed Cook ahead of Langdon by 20 votes with 100% of precincts reporting. The vote total at that time was 12,797 votes. The updated count showed an additional 242 votes for 13,039.
Moore ended up with more votes, as well. She had 5,034 at 9:30 p.m., but the late count gave her 5,137, a gain of 103 votes.
Cook could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In the other two commission seats up for contention, Richard G. Suggs faces first-place candidate David Iannotti, who collected nearly 46% of Tuesday’s turnout. Suggs finished with just over 28% of the vote. Nicholas Trolli ran third in the three-person race in District 1, finishing with 26.3%.
North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell faces Jerry Nicastro in the District 3 race on Nov. 3, which portends a large and historic turnout.
Aside from the thrill of Wednesday morning's turnaround surprise, Langdon's voting views only hardened: “If people don't think their votes count, they've got to rethink that,” she said. “People have to use their voice … or they can't complain.”
