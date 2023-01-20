NORTH PORT — The artillery shell reported out of a North Port pawn shop turned out to be empty, according to experts.
The object in question is now the property of the Air Force, and will be used in future training at MacDill base in Tampa.
The shell, identified as an anti-ship personnel round from World War I, was reported out of a local pawn shop on Tuesday when a visitor attempted to sell it.
The North Port Police Department was called by store employees to safely remove the shell and determine if it was live.
North Port authorities temporarily shut down a portion of U.S. 41 between Biscayne and Grobe Street. Department explosive experts were called to the scene, as were experts from the Sarasota Police Department and 6th Civil Engineer Squadron out of Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base.
“The artillery round was X-rayed and found to be empty and safe,” a statement from Macdill AFB read in an email reply to The Daily Sun. “The artillery round was then safely transported to MacDill AFB for future training usage.”
Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for NPPD, said that the situation was “very rare occurrence” and cautioned local residents to be wary of unexploded ammunition.
“Do not move it or transport it. Law enforcement will come out and go through a similar situation,” he said in an email reply to The Daily Sun.
NPPD also collects and destroys ammunition for modern weapons upon request.
A similar situation played out in November 2021, when a Punta Gorda pawn shop reported finding a Civil War-era cannonball in their stock.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad to safely remove and study the cannonball. The object was ultimately detonated safely with a shaped charge.
According to information from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office — whose deputies took part in the Regional Bomb Squad response — the cannonball broke apart into several shards of shrapnel, indicating that it was still live after 160 years.
Military History Museum Executive Director Gary Butler noted at the time that local residents have occasionally found ordnance left over from training facilities during the World Wars.
Several military facilities for testing aerial warfare were built and later abandoned in southwest Florida during the early 20th century.
