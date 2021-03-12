North Port’s newest commissioner, Alice White, takes the oath of office Saturday at a special swearing-in meeting held at North Port City Hall. Holding the Bible is her son, Jake. White was elected on March 9 to serve District 1, a seat that has been vacant since former commissioner David Iannotti resigned shortly after being elected last November. “I am ready to serve North Port,” she said, after thanking those who attended the ceremony. “I love this city and I am so looking forward to working with the other commissioners.” Others in attendance included Mayor Jill Luke, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioners Barbara Langdon and Debbie McDowell as well local supporters.
