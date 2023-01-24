NORTH PORT — All but two public parks are open again to the public in the city of North Port.
Only Warm Mineral Springs Park and Oaks Park remain closed as of Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Warm Mineral Springs has been the focus of continued advocacy from local residents in recent months.
Protesters and public comment speakers have asked city leaders to re-open access to the springs itself, as well as cautioning against private development on the land near the springs.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher previously communicated to the public and the City Commission that staff were planning to re-open Warm Mineral Springs Park to the public by March.
Oaks Park, located on Mandrake Terrace, will also remain closed as work begins to clear debris from the park's trails.
Most of the parks located within city limits are open to the public, though certain parts of any one park may be closed for repairs.
For example, at Blue Ridge Park on Ridgewood Drive, the park is open but the dock is currently missing due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
City staff have met with a contractor to discuss repairs, according to the North Port Communications Division.
Butler Park on West Price Boulevard is also largely open to the public, including the previously closed Field 2 for baseball.
Power has been restored to Butler Park's Field 4 as well; however, lighting remains inoperable, so Field 4 is still closed. The park's dock and kayak launch are also closed until repairs are completed.
The pavilion and boat ramp at Marina Park on Chancellor Boulevard are currently open, while the floating dock is closed.
The dock and kayak launch at Dallas White Park on Greenwood Avenue are also not accessible due to damage. The park is also waiting on repairs to the softball field light, the first base dugout, and the Scout House. The park is otherwise open to the public.
The Garden of the Five Senses on Pan American Boulevard is also open to the public, though the walking trail remains closed for repairs.
Highland Ridge Park on Kenwood Drive is open to the public. However, lighting is not available as racquetball courts, tennis courts or the parking area. FPL has been contacted, according to city staff.
The Narramore Sports Complex on Glenallen Boulevard is open to the public, though lighting for the batting cages and scoreboards are not yet operational. Repairs are also need for the backstop and fencing.
Updates on the status of Warm Mineral Spring Park's future re-opening can be found at NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
