IMG_6330.jpg (copy)

Kids climb onto the playground at Blue Ridge Park in 2018. Blue Ridge Park is open but the dock is currently in a nearby waterway is still missing due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

NORTH PORT — All but two public parks are open again to the public in the city of North Port.

Only Warm Mineral Springs Park and Oaks Park remain closed as of Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments