NORTH PORT — Barbara Pierce knew which end of a hammer pounded the nail. But it didn't matter.
The Venice realtor is volunteering with others during Women Build month, a Habitat for Humanity project which uses mostly female labor to build homes for the nonprofit's clients in southwest Florida. Women Build is an international program from the 1990s.
Pierce is unusual, as volunteer crews mostly have little background in construction. But that didn't matter, as work this month at a North Port construction site moved along on schedule with a handful of novices and their professional crew leaders.
“It's really amazing, fabulous,” said Pierce, whose father was general contractor and had taught his daughter construction skills. “And it's great that women are doing the work.”
Habitat for Humanity is a concept from the 1960s, where volunteers built affordable housing for families. Potential homeowners had to pass a needs/income screening process and once accepted would contribute labor in building their new home.
Thousands of homes were since built worldwide. The Women Build program started in the 1990s. The idea was to teach construction skills, but also providing an empowering experience, “or to give back to my community,” said Susan Varrieur, a North Port Habitat volunteer. “It feels wonderful.”
The Women Build crew at a North Port construction site consisted of six volunteers, suppliers scurrying about and a House Leader, in this case Jon Steketee, a 20-year Habitat volunteer with the South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity. Crews work three coronavirus-limited days, 8 a.m. through noon. The homeowner will contribute 300 hours of sweat equity in the process.
Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.
"Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share," said Christina McCauley, development coordinator for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Steketee on a shift mostly prompts, meaning he will cut or nail or glue sample projects, then direct the volunteers in the process of building a three-bedroom, two-bath home, nail by nail, board by board.
Normally, a Habitat home is completed in six months.
“But (COVID-19) slowed us down a bit,” he said.
On this Thursday in North Port, Women Build crew members had paid a $125 fee to participate. It is a fundraiser, the proceeds placed back into materials and equipment. Habitat homes will run about $165,000, with the homeowner contributing a $2,400 down payment on a zero-interest mortgage. Four Habitat homes are under construction in the city. Crews have assembled some 150 homes countywide in the last decade. Those interested in volunteering should visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org for details.
Steketee in his role will cut lumber with a tablesaw, for instance, then prompt the volunteers to knock out enough boards to frame a window. He directs them with glue and nail guns to complete the task.
“My mind tears down walls,” said Pierce, just finished pushing boards through the tablesaw's slicing teeth. “This is sort of the opposite.”
