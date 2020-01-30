NORTH PORT — The man who vanished from North Port in December following an alleged rape will face charges in Florida.
Federal authorities escorted Robert Junior McKenzie to Sarasota County last week. He had been in West Virginia, held on a series of charges there that included possession of drugs and a concealed weapon, according to records from West Virginia’s 23rd Judicial Circuit. West Virginia state troopers arrested McKenzie on Dec. 27, days after he fled North Port as local police closed in on him for the alleged rape of a homeless woman in a gazebo off Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard.
McKenzie, 28, is charged in Sarasota County with sexual assault/sexual battery on a person 18 or older, and battery of a person older than 65. The alleged North Port rape victim is 72. He is set to be arraigned Feb. 28 in Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit Court. He’s in the Sarasota County Jail, held on a $50,000 bond for the alleged rape, $1,500 for the battery.
McKenzie as a fugitive had agreed to an extradition request to Florida that was presented to West Virginia Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen. He was held in West Virginia at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg. He faces up to life in prison for the Florida rape.
McKenzie left North Port around Christmas. He left a string of thefts dating to 2017, listing himself over that period as a landscaper to unemployed. A Jamaican native, he had a Miami address when he was first arrested in North Port for stealing a bicycle.
As an indigent in North Port, he’s been granted a Sarasota County appointed lawyer in his defense. Court documents with the clerk’s office indicate McKenzie has seven dependents, all living at a North Port home. But he lists no income.
Police in McKenzie’s most serious encounter wanted him for the alleged sexual assault of the homeless woman on Dec. 8. DNA from the attack allegedly linked him to the crime, according to investigators.
McKenzie vanished around Christmas from a North Port home in the 100 block of Granada Boulevard, which is less than a mile from the gazebo where the attack occurred. A police sketch of his likeness likely sparked his run from North Port just as the DNA results came back, police said. A federal fugitive warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.
