Alligator kills dog at SCF campus, trapper summoned

WELLEN PARK — A large alligator grabbed a 50-pound dog, dragging it underwater at the State College of Florida Venice campus, wildlife officials confirmed Friday.
Trappers were summoned to capture a large alligator.
The Wednesday evening attack at a large pond killed the large pitbull, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. The owner was not injured. The dog was not on a leash, the FWC said.
A spokesperson for the university was not available for comment.
The pond, known as Jervey Lake, is several acres surrounded by a paved walking path.
It happened at about 7:45 p.m. That area is near West Villages Parkway and Wellen Park, which includes CoolToday Park, the spring training complex for the Atlanta Braves.
“At this time, the dog has not yet been located, and we are contacting the property managing authority to determine the best course of action regarding the alligator,” Adam Brown, FWC spokesperson said.
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, according to reports. The FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property, Brown said.
Those with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, 866-392-4286.
Was the dog on a lease, maybe the owner fault, the Gator did nothing wrong and now will be killed
