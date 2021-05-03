NORTH PORT — Trappers removed a pair of alligators Sunday from the city's Warm Mineral Springs Park, a spokesperson said.
Visitors spotted a mid-sized alligator just after the 9 a.m. opening. Park administrators closed the grounds and contacted Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, which dispatched a contracted trapper.
Another alligator in that three-hour period was removed. Both animals were under 4 feet long, which meant relocation, Josh Taylor said, adding that Warm Mineral Springs was closed for an alligator in early 2020, he said. The park re-opened around noon on Sunday.
A medium-sized alligator also closed down the park for a while in August, 2019. And in 2014, trappers caught a 4-foot, 7-inch alligator just as the park was getting ready to reopen to the public after being closed that summer.
Warm Mineral Springs dates to the 1950s and is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. There is evidence of Florida natives living near the site up to 12,000 years ago. Its buildings celebrated Florida’s quadricentennial and were designed by architect Jack West with the Sarasota School of Architecture.
The park's mineral waters are a tourist attraction and pre-COVID-19 annually generated more than $1 million. North Port is discussing nearly $25 million in park upgrades. First-phase finances are under review in a June 4 city commission workshop. The public is invited. The commission chamber is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.