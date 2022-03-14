Alligators removed from SCF Venice campus, more warning signs coming

Visitors at the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota/Venice campus are warned about alligators. More signage soon appears after a dog was killed. A pair of eight-foot alligators had since been trapped and removed.
WELLEN PARK — A pair of eight-foot alligators are gone from a Sarasota County college campus, a spokesperson confirmed.
Trappers removed them Friday followed the killing of a dog, the 50-pound pit bull. On Wednesday, along the edge of Lake Jervey, the dog snatched by an alligator, wildlife officials said.
The waterbody has natural landscaping, ideal for wildlife.
The State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota/Venice campus is at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41.
The dog owner was not injured; her pet was not leashed. There was no confirmation either predator was linked to the dog's death.
The SCF campus is posting extra signs of the threat, spokesperson Jamie Smith said. It is a warning especially for newly arrived students and visitors.
Alligators become more aggressive in the April-June mating season. The school, which has some 23,000 online and classroom students at four campuses, had also mass emailed cautions.
“Very unfortunate,” Smith said of the dog's death and the first such attack at the campus that opened in 1985.
The campus, near CoolToday Park, the spring training complex for the Atlanta Braves, includes several acres surrounded by a paved walking path. Lily pads and thick shrubbery landscape the pond. Bird-watching and walks from area residents are popular around what is known as Lake Jervey, named for Venice area philanthropist Dr. William Jervey.
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, authorities note. Florida administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.
Those with concerns about an alligator should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Nuisance Alligator Hotline, 866-392-4286.
