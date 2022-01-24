NORTH PORT — North Port is set to open a new public safety building in Wellen Park in March.
That low-slung Fire Station 86 in grays and blacks and red trim at Tamiami Trail and Predo Boulevard will hold North Port fire-rescue crews, ladder and rescue trucks and EMS vehicles, along with a North Port police substation.
The $13 million project is currently on time and under budget.
The entire complex is 24,000 square feet. Shift commanders, a fire inspector and about 11 North Port firefighters will occupy that space. There's separate quarters for a North Port police crew, investigators and their equipment.
The facility has a radius that includes Wellen Park — about 4,600 houses, the Atlanta Braves sports complex and the Marketplace, a retail outlet itself anchored by a Publix store.
Soon enough, it will add Downtown Wellen Park, a retail and housing development under construction and opening its first phase later this year. That's an additional millions of square feet and billions in value at build-out.
“The city is growing rapidly,” North Port Deputy Fire Chief Scott Lane said. “We have to keep up.”
At build-out in 20 or so years, Wellen Park should be 20,000 homes, 50,000 residents. About 10,000 live there now. Other public safety buildings likely are on the horizon.
A vintage fire truck will be displayed in a Station 86 exhibit room facing Tamiami Trail. The 1946 Seagrave Open Cab Pumper was purchased by the North Port Honor Guard. It ran in the city's recent Christmas parade. The vehicle will be visible from Tamiami Trail and illuminated at night.
Station 86, the sixth city fire station, sits on about 4 acres. The project was funded by the West Villages Improvement District, an independent, special taxing district which finances public infrastructure in planned developments such as Wellen Park, one of the nation's fastest growing planned communities.
North Port repays that investment with impact fees the city collects on new housing and commercial projects. Wellen Park in 2021 reportedly added 950 new homes.
North Port and Sarasota County share emergency services from the county's Station 26 to South River Road at 8020 Tamiami Trail just off the campus of State College of Florida-Venice. Its crews move to Station 86 in March. The new facility is outfitted with a kitchen, sleeping quarters, showers, exercise and training areas, Lane said.
North Port hired 21 firefighters in 2019 and seven more in December. Those hirings were in expectation of North Port's pace of growth, reportedly 4,000-5,000 new residents each year, and Station 86's opening.
Landscaping and a punch list of interior work are ongoing to meet the March deadline. North Port police will assign an investigative team, training officers and a patrol unit to Wellen Park, freeing space at headquarters near City Hall, Chief Todd Garrison said.
North Port Fire-Rescue crews excited about the move to Station 86, Lane said.
“Absolutely. We're out there to provide an excellent level of service.”
