NORTH PORT — For many North Port families, graduation represents more than just a walk.
It is closure, as well as a new beginning. It is seeing your friends one more time. For some, it is about being the first in your family reach that milestone.
When the Sarasota County School District announced all in-person high school graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, families expressed their devastation online.
Justin Cody Willis and Elaine Allen-Emrich decided they want to hold an "alternative graduation" ceremony for the students. On Thursday, their plans came together on the front lawn of North Port City Hall with several small ceremonies throughout the day, so as to keep the number at each gathering small. (Elaine is the Sun's Englewood Community Editor.)
There were caps and gowns, guest speakers and lots of family photographs.
It was an emotional day for Marlene Ariza, who moved her family from Colombia to the United States in 2015.
"My English is short, but I've been waiting for this my whole life," she said.
Her daughter, Nicole, is the first in her family to graduate high school and go on to college. She will attend the University of South Florida in the fall to study international relations.
Nicole said moving from Colombia was challenging at first: it was a new culture, a new language, and a new education system to learn and adjust to.
"It made me want to do more to excel myself," she said.
"I have a lot of dreams; sometimes the situation over there (in Colombia) wouldn't allow me to pursue those dreams."
Each ceremony was limited to 75 graduates, and each graduate was allowed two guests to sit in the grassy area front of the stage. Any additional guests were asked to remain in their cars and tune in to a local radio station broadcasting the ceremonies.
Three chairs in front of the stage remained reserved throughout the day, for the three seniors from the Class of 2020 who lost their lives.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, presented the commencement speech, as well as senior class president Kate Rumisek and student government president Arianna Gonzalez, giving parting words to their classmates.
"Seniors, we outdid ourselves this year," said Gonzalez. "Senior skip day? More like skip the rest of the year."
Gonzalez said she was happy to have a graduation and to see her class together one last time, because she wasn't sure that she would get the chance.
Another student, Giorgio Angelino, has already obtained his pilot's license.
His mother, Linda, said it was tough, because this week will be the ninth anniversary of his twin brother's death, and she wishes he could have been there.
"When I started flight school, I felt like I was being pushed into adulthood, with no closure," he said.
The ceremony brought him the sense of closure he was looking for, before stepping into his career.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.