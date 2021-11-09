NORTH PORT — You could hear the harmonious music blocks away on a recent windy evening.
American Guitar in North Port hosted an informal grand opening at the the store, 13325 Tamiami Trail.
The music shop has been a busy place since it opened last December.
“We specialize in vintage guitars,” said owner Larry Formato. “We buy and sell instruments from all around the world.”
There was live music from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Dulcet Band took the stage first playing music by The Beatles, Elton John, Jason Mraz and Santana.
Kevin Fox, a musician and instructor at American Guitar, also played classic rock and metal on stage that night. The Kevin Fox band has opened for Candlebox, an American rock band from Seattle, Washington.
“I’m here every Tuesday, and I am always accepting new students,” Fox said.
Formato has been playing guitar since he was 10. The love of music runs in his family.
His grandson, Lorenzo Cole, recently moved from Nashville to North Port to be closer to family. Cole played a variety of country, rock, metal and punk on the stage.
“I will be dropping my first video in two years next week,” Cole said. “I currently have a studio in Englewood and I’m hoping expand soon.”
Open mic nights are featured at American Guitar every Tuesday evening at the store from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All are welcome.
“Come in and check out our instruments — we have both new and used acoustic and electric guitars — we are a very unique guitar boutique,” Formato said. “If you are looking for something specific, I can find it for you. For those who want to learn to play, the first music lesson is free with no obligations.”
There are several instructors at the store with slots available for new students. For more information, call 941-200-5448 or visit americanguitar.rocks.
