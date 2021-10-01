North Port Battalion Chief Jody McCord, who has been in the fire service for more than 28 years said some of the new firefighters weren’t born yet in Sept. 11, 2001. However, they know about the terrorists and the first responders who died.
Former longtime North Port Police Officer Kevin Sullivan, also a member of the Nam Knights in Englewood, speaks to the crowd before Englewood Squadron 777 Sons of AMVETS Commander Ric Malloy addressed guests.
AMVETS Post 2000 member Ronnie Carroll tells the crowd how he volunteered working in the pile the day after Sept. 11, 2001 when the Twin Towers were hit in New York. He drove all night from Detroit to help look for potential survivors. He was one of several guest speakers at the recent event at the post. He wore the hat from the search to AMVETS.
North Port Firefighter/EMT Nicholas Jusino speaks to brothers Michael David Haddock, Samuel Haddock, 7, Gabriel, 9, at the event.
SUN PHOTOs BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
North Port firefighters and other first responders were invited to a recognition ceremony, for free food and entertainment at AMVETS Post 2000.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Dennis Kirsch, Sons of AMVETS first vice commander, prays during the memorial.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
PHOTO PROVIDED by Dennis Kirsch
Bob Klecha, left, and George Stuscavage of the Mason Keel Band play for the crowd.
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — North Port police and firefighters and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently recognized at AMVETS Post 2000.
The event at the Warm Mineral Springs facility was also held in memory of those first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001 and after from related illnesses.
The day featured live music from the Mason Keel Band, County Express and The Musicbox.
First responders ate free courtesy of Anthony and Joe Guarino. AMVETS gave $1,000 checks to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port police and fire departments to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the community.
