WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — North Port police and firefighters and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently recognized at AMVETS Post 2000.

The event at the Warm Mineral Springs facility was also held in memory of those first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001 and after from related illnesses.

The day featured live music from the Mason Keel Band, County Express and The Musicbox.

First responders ate free courtesy of Anthony and Joe Guarino. AMVETS gave $1,000 checks to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, North Port police and fire departments to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the community.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments