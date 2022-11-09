NORTH PORT — North Port’s AMVETS Post 312 will reopen.
Just when wasn’t clear, Post Cmdr. Bill Bruzdowski said.
Bruzdowski met Tuesday with his leadership board to discuss timelines, insurance adjusters, contractors and supplies to resurrect its building pulverized by Hurricane Ian.
The Chancellor Boulevard post dates to the 1980s and had survived brushes from Hurricane Charley, Hurricane Irma and other storms.
But Hurricane Ian made it like Oz’s scarecrow — with parts of the building strewn here and there. A 1-ton lanai cover folded in on itself and a metal roof wrapped around a light pole. Total damage was more than $500,000.
“We have a lot of decisions to make, quick and fast,” said Bruzdowski, puffing cigarettes and sipping coffee with comrades at the damaged building. “We’re waiting on insurance … it’s just not one person.”
Post 312 was among many homes and businesses crushed by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Billions in wind, rain and water surge damage occurred, which led to many people being temporarily displaced or newly homeless.
Others lost everything but had resources for shelter, officials said. Cleanup and repairs will run well into next year.
But social clubs were affected differently, in that so many suffered Ian together. The post is among the state’s largest, Bruzdowski said, with 1,200 members and a sprawling property along a waterway that feeds into the Myakka River. There was enough damage at Post 312 that it purchased four shipping containers to hold its stuff.
The building’s inside is far from recovered, still an eerie blue of tarps, some snapping in a stiff breeze over gaping roof holes as Hurricane Nicole approached Florida's East Coast. The stillness belied a post that always jumped, whether at dinners, weekends, in season or political debates such as one held there in July.
Many AMVETS members, often from the Vietnam era, came to the post each day after Hurricane Ian to “do what we can,” Bruzdowski said.
He said local volunteers, 312 members and Mount Dora AMVETS Post 1992 members arrived with relief supplies and are helping put things back together.
