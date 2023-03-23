NORTH PORT — It would have cost AMVETS Post 312 more than $950,000 to repair the damage from Hurricane Ian — if they followed advice from the insurance company.
Instead, members and volunteers completed the job for $350,000. AMVETS Post 312 reopened in February, less than five months after the storm.
This week, they celebrated that comeback with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. More than 100 people attended.
"This is a very emotional day for me," Post Commander Bill Bruzdowski said. "It's a beautiful day for a beautiful reopening, and I am so proud of our staff and volunteers."
The post is more than 20 years old, and the second-largest post in Florida, with approximately 1,200 members.
"We're a city that never gives up, and I just want to congratulate the AMVETS on all the hard work they've done so they can continue to provide service to our finest — those who served and sacrificed their lives to our country," said Bill Gunnin, president and CEO of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. "We've held many functions at this venue and they continue to open the door for us — so for that we thank them. "
The North Port AMVETS Color Guard opened the ceremony. Guests enjoyed hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments at the conclusion.
The post, at 7050 Chancellor Drive, offers daily lunch and dinner specials, such as hot dogs and hamburgers on the weekends, Mexican Monday with $2 margaritas, pot roast dinners, and a weekly Friday fish fry. There are also plenty of organized events, such as bingo, golf, bowling, darts and more.
American Veterans is a nonpartisan volunteer led organization formed by U.S. World War II veterans. It advocates for its members as well as for causes that its members deemed helpful to the nation at large. AMVETS was founded in 1944 and was the first WWII organization to be chartered by Congress.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.