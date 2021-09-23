WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — Police and firefighters and their families from North Port, Englewood and Sarasota are invited to enjoy a thank-you lunch or dinner Saturday at AmVets Post 312 in Warm Mineral Springs.
"It's been very trying times for our first responders and we really want to show our appreciation," member Harold Muxlow Sr. said.
The AmVets will have three bands playing, games for kids and barbecue for all of the police, firefighters, dispatchers, crime scene, K9 and other first responders and their families in the community.
"We know they are very busy with the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case," he said. "If the search team switches out and wants to come here during the day or night, we will feed them for free. They can also grab food and go if they are headed into work."
He said the thank you was for "everything they do," noting COVID-19 has been tough, along with overdoses and other deaths.
"It's very hard. If they can stop by we want them to bring their family, too," Muxlow said. "Being a relative of a first responder these days isn't easy. We welcome them, too."
During the afternoon, the AmVets Post 312 members plan on giving a $1,000 check to the North Port police and fire departments and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
"We believe the money will help each department with something they may need that may have been cut from the budget," Muxlow said. "Either way, we know it will be used to help our community."
The Mason Keel Band plays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., County Express will play. The Musicbox will play inside from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be face painting, raffles, a balloon hat booth and beverages. The food for first responders is donated and being cooked by Anthony and Joe Guarino.
"This is meant to be a relaxing, fun day for our first responders," AmVets Cmdr. Ronald Cleary said. "We are also inviting the public to come out to enjoy the day and thank the firefighters and police."
There is a charge for the general public to eat. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs.
