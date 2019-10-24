Life forever … remains the same.
This is nuanced at the Warm Mineral Springs-Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society’s November meeting. The guest speaker will address a resurgence in traditional tattooing, including sidebars about health and safety of such things. Recent polls show that 29% of Americans have at least one tattoo.
But Dr. Anna Dixon at the Society’s meeting also shares details on scientists analyzing tattoos on mummified remains, the plants and methods for applying skin art.
Dixon, with the University of South Florida/St. Petersburg, is an ethnobotanist studying plants and their uses. Plant soot made ink for tattooing, information Dixon will share with Society members at the Nov. 12 lecture at North Port Community United Church of Christ.
The subtext of Dixon’s visit is the history of North Port’s natural wonders, Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Spring, both ancient by our measurements.
At the bottom of Warm Mineral Springs, for instance, divers have found 17,000-year-old human remains. Add that saber tooth tigers, giant sloths and perhaps camels once lived and died in and around the spring, and it is a deep dive experts love to take.
And urban legends suggest that Warm Mineral Springs is the “Fountain of Youth” energy drink that Juan Ponce de Leon had sought while exploring Florida. There is no evidence, however, that he knew of such a place.
Little Salt Spring, on the other hand, is about 11,000 years old, a “gateway to the past,” said Steven Koski, archaeologist for Sarasota County. The public cannot visit Little Salt Spring without special permission, no one bathes in it and there are no tours. It sits, secluded and unnoticed, on 112 heavily wooded acres just south of Price Boulevard. Early locals considered the spring a place to fish, hunt and bury their dead, experts believe. Owned and administered by the University of Miami, explorations ended in 2013 as funding ran out.
The Warm Mineral Springs-Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society in 2020 celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Events and a speaker’s list is pending, said Kathy Gerace, vice president of the Society’s board of directors. Guest lecturers are mostly grounded in archaeology, she added, but “sometimes are more historical … of general interest to (people) attending our lectures.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.