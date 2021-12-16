Jennifer Fagenbaum, executive director of Family Promise of South Sarasota County, accepts the nonprofit organization of the year award at The North Port Area Chamber Of Commerce 2021 Annual Awards Luncheon on Thursday afternoon. On the left is Kelly Louke, North Port Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Kelly Louke, North Port Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president, and Executive Director Bill Gunnin welcome the crowd.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Bishop West Realty won medium business of the year.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center is the rookie business of the year.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Hampton Inn & Suites North Port is the 2021 large business of the year award winner.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Matt Dill, owner of Stellar Web Production, won the 2021 home-based business of the year.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Angel Bartolotta, owner of The Rock Box, won the 2021 small business of the year award. To the left is Kelly Louke, president of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Worksite, LLC is the 2021 big business winner.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
The 2021 Business of the Year judges were: Rich Suggs, Kaitlyn Stelzer, Wil Collazo and Antonia Quiros.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
The luncheon and awards event packed a full room at Suncoast Technical College.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Family Promise of South Sarasota County is the 2021 nonprofit business of the year.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce announced seven business of the year winners at the 2021 annual awards luncheon on Thursday.
More than 35 business and nonprofits were nominated. The judges were Rich Suggs, Kaitlyn Stelzer, Wil Collazo and Antonia Quiros.
And the winners are:
• Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, rookie of the year
• Stellar Web Production, home based business
• The Rock Box Music School & Stage, small business
• Bishop West Realty, medium business
• Hampton Inn & Suites, large business
• Worksite, big business
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County, nonprofit business of the year
The annual Frosty Award winner went to the city of North Port, for its holiday decorations.
The people's choice Frosty Award went to The Rock Box Music School & Stage.
Before announcing the winners, Bill Gunnin, the chamber's executive director, presented a check for more than $8,000 to the North Port Police Department to contribute to their "Shop With a Cop" program. The funds were collected at various chamber functions.
Gunnin thanked all the nominees and attendees for being a part of the growing North Port Chamber in his closing remarks.
He also announced that the 36th annual state of the city meeting and luncheon is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Suncoast Technical College.
