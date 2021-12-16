The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce announced seven business of the year winners at the 2021 annual awards luncheon on Thursday.

More than 35 business and nonprofits were nominated. The judges were Rich Suggs, Kaitlyn Stelzer, Wil Collazo and Antonia Quiros.

And the winners are:

• Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center, rookie of the year

• Stellar Web Production, home based business

• The Rock Box Music School & Stage, small business

• Bishop West Realty, medium business

• Hampton Inn & Suites, large business

• Worksite, big business

• Family Promise of South Sarasota County, nonprofit business of the year

The annual Frosty Award winner went to the city of North Port, for its holiday decorations.

The people's choice Frosty Award went to The Rock Box Music School & Stage.

Before announcing the winners, Bill Gunnin, the chamber's executive director, presented a check for more than $8,000 to the North Port Police Department to contribute to their "Shop With a Cop" program. The funds were collected at various chamber functions.

Gunnin thanked all the nominees and attendees for being a part of the growing North Port Chamber in his closing remarks.

He also announced that the 36th annual state of the city meeting and luncheon is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Suncoast Technical College.

