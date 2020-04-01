Angry mom demands better internet service, kids will fall behind in schoolwork

NORTH PORT — North Port Estates always had crummy internet service.
It was the price of rural living. And the space between houses has not attracted the big providers to invest in the giant community east of Interstate 75.
But then came COVID-19 and society closing down. Which included schools. Florida had closed its schools through at least May 1, and local districts set up online learning as a substitute, which requires different computer platforms for virtual lessons and video chatrooms.
But that's not working for the Cordero family out in the Estates, and other places where internet service is sketchy at best.
You can't do schoolwork when the internet always crashes, said Karla Cordero, a mom turning to social media, city hall and a petitioning website to protest poor service in her Tropicaire Avenue neighborhood.
The family has 1990s dial-up internet that shares capacity with neighbors and that crashes Netflix or Amazon as the quarantined masses stay home, she said.
Or, worse yet, crashing when her kids login to virtual classes, as happened Wednesday, the first day of . That means her girls can't keep pace with their assignments. And they can't do it together, which brightens an already bizarre time.
And mom doesn't want excuses.
Cordero's petition is on change.org, a California company hosting such campaigns. She has also contacted North Port, asking for help.
“Honestly,” she said, “we're just desperate. I can't see months of this.”
The internet access issue had been tolerated in North Port Estates, Cordero and others insist, because the service rebooting itself became routine. Cellphones work, and there's sunshine outside.
And because there's no choice.
HELP DOWN THE ROAD
North Port in March began intervening, pledging funds to dig below-ground infrastructure in the area east of I-75, where homes sit on big parcels among heavy vegetation. The city's project would entice providers with in-ground conduits, said Josh Taylor, North Port's communications manager. Infrastructure is heavy upfront cash and time. The provider with pre-laid conduit simply reels fiber-optic lines through the piping and hooks customers to its system.
“This has been a big focus, to help out there,” Taylor said of burying empty conduit lines to lure advanced connectivity. “We hear the concerns, all the time. And the city is listening.”
But those fixes are down the road. Cordero's daughters, 8, 11 and 15, have no such luxury.
"Only a mile away," Cordero said, "there's better internet. And it's not like we can even go to Starbucks."
North Port commissioner Vanessa Carusone, also living in North Port Estates, this week contacted Sarasota County schools. She was told there are homework packets and other plans for those without home internet. She's also talking to nonprofits about small classes in yet determined spots, for instance.
And federal authorities, she said, may elbow in as the coronavirus threat ends, possibly with more below-ground infrastructure to reach rural America.
"Now they see how imperative (reliable internet) is," she said.
Florida kids getting online home instruction are supposed to be learning at a crisp pace. Those like the Corderos can keep up with so-called hot spots outside some schools, the public libraries, and North Port civic centers. Some districts had school buses outfitted with Wi-Fi and tactically parked them, but not yet in Sarasota County. And some internet providers offer temporary service, while cellphone providers have hot-spot services to feed laptops.
But Cordero has limits. So in frustration she turned to the crowd-sourcing petition sites, social media and North Port city hall.
“We are asking the city of North Port for Fiber Optic! for better companies like Comcast and Xfinity in our area,” her online petition, in part, reads. “We are asking for a solution.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
