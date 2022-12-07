Dressed as angels, Girl Scouts walked near their float that featured easily recognizable features of North Port including Abbe’s Donuts, the skatepark and McKibben Park where kids fish. The Girl Scouts won the youth float award during the Poinsettia Parade held Saturday in North Port.
Kelly Johnston, of Port Charlotte Kia, drives Simone Fletcher, who holds the title of “Miss Teen Cosmos International” in North Port’s annual Poinsettia Parade on Saturday. Fletcher’s father is City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
Larry Grant and his wife, Chantelle, receive goodies from Mimi Woodard along the North Port Poinsettia parade route on Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Cullin Adkins, 5, Bella Donna Clapham, 7, Payton Elliott, 6, have fun on the Kiwanis Club of North Port float.
SUN PHOTOS BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Ellie Carroll, 5, writes a letter to Santa at the Kiwanis and North Port Parks Department table Saturday after the Poinsettia Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Members of the Image School of North Port Young Marines prepare to march in the North Port Poinsettia Parade on Saturday.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
North Port Vice Mayor Alice White dressed festively for the parade. Her helpers are Elaine Chamard and her granddaughter, Petra, 5.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Glenallen Elementary School student Elijah Ingersal, 11, relaxes while watching the North Port Poinsettia Parade on Saturday.
