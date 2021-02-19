NORTH PORT — St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church will hold its 10th annual Serb Fest, featuring a wide variety of foods and examples of Serbian culture this weekend.
It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and continue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be traditional Serbian food, music and ethnic dance.
President of the church and chair of the festival Diana Dukich Shober is encouraging people to pick up to-go dinners at the church this weekend.
“We will have some tables set up if people want to sit and listen to the music as they eat, and the tables will be spread out,” Dukich Schober said. “I understand that people are afraid of public gatherings, but will be outdoors and socially distanced.”
The church is at 8065 W. Price Blvd., near Biscayne Drive.
The festival is free to attend, and will feature traditional food including spit-roasted pig and lamb, grilled cevapi — a seasoned, caseless sausage made from beef and pork — stuffed cabbage, shish kabob, pastries, strudels and more. All the food and baked goods are made by the Circle of Serbian Sisters from the church.
“We will all be wearing masks, for safety reasons,” Dukich Schober said. “We’re not going to have the kids dancing this year due to COVID-19. We have some performers coming down from St. Petersburg, but not as many as last year.”
Meals and baked goods will be available for sale both individually and by the pound, at reasonable prices.
The annual festival is a primary fundraiser for St. Sava’s, and proceeds will go toward maintaining the church.
