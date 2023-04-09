NORTH PORT — The 26th annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The event will be at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in partnership with the city of North Port.
“Hundreds of native trees will be for sale in 3- or 7-gallon containers, for $15-$25,” said Alice White, founder of People for Trees. “Selections available include sweetgum (no spiky seed pods), elm, bald cypress, longleaf pine, slash pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple and sugarberry. A limited supply of Walter’s viburnum, a native shrub, will also be available.”
Informational “Tree Talks” will be held throughout the morning.
“Bring all questions to the ‘Ask an Arborist’ booth sponsored by Greentopps Landscaping,” White said. “Certified arborists will be on hand to answer all questions relating to the proper planting, care, and maintenance of trees.”
Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer questions about the native trees for sale and have information about the best Florida-friendly plant choices for this area.
There will be food trucks, vendors, exhibitors, and various nonprofit groups attending.
Live music will be provided by Ron Dropik.
People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group that began in North Port in 1997. Founded by White, who is now a North Port city commissioner, the organization has provided numerous gardens, plants and trees at North Port parks and schools over the years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.