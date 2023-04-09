Learn about native trees at the Tree Fair

Alice White, right, tells Tree Fair attendees about the care and maintenance of the native species on sale.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The 26th annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The event will be at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in partnership with the city of North Port.


   
