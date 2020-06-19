NORTH PORT — Rockey Landis wanted to set things straight.
The North Port man had read a North Port Sun account of a rowdy customer at the AMVETS Post 312 getting tossed for refusing to remove a ballcap with President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” slogan, the so-called MAGA emblem.
The offender or antagonist at Post 312, according to the story, had slugged a few cold drinks when the post commander approached him about removing the red hat … and when things went south, according to the story.
Landis, a 73-year-old Navy and Vietnam veteran, was shocked after reading the story — in which he wasn’t named —and drove down to Sun offices Friday morning to clear the decks.
“It’s not the way things happened,” he said of the newspaper account, which was gathered from a participant and social media posters, most sympathizing with Landis. And none of whom, apparently, witnessed the drama.
Here’s the real story, according to Landis's recollection: For starters, he wasn't belligerent on Sunday when the drama unfolded at 312’s bar. He wasn't drinking beer, as was reported. He had, in fact, been in light chit-chat with the barkeep, was sipping $1 Bloody Marys, awaiting afternoon bingo.
And on his head was not the MAGA ballcap, but instead a "Trump 2020" update, red with military ribbons fastened to it.
A Missouri transplant to southwest Florida, Landis is proud of serving his country, proud of his president, he said, and he chose to wear the cap as a sort of badge of honor. He knew these things were prohibited, but signs at both doors stating such were removed, he said.
But what’s not disputed is it is a Trump hat, everyone agreed. The post commander said dress and conduct rules are in place, specifically prohibiting hats or clothing promoting candidates or making political or religious statements. Political gear became topical after two older men had brawled, on the floor, over the Trump and Hillary Clinton presidential race. Alcohol was a definite factor in that episode, all sides agreed.
Post 312’s firm policy became no politics, especially not on your head, Post Cmdr. William Pitts II said.
The dress code, in fact, “is posted at the doors, front and back,” Pitts said Thursday. “(Landis) told me ‘Trump is my commander in chief,’ and I said he’s mine, too.”
What wasn't clear was the tone. Pitts claimed Landis got testy when he was “asked to read the (rules) board and quiet down,” he said.
Landis asserted that Pitts, also a Navy veteran with an easy demeanor, “took it too far,” he said.
What really shocked Landis was social media buzzing on his behalf. How the story got out, however, he had no clue. And he had not seen the postings; talking by flip-phone Friday to complete his story.
What was clear, however, were origins of the Trump hat dispute, he said: Old guys fueled by drink and wrestling over a political contest.
“That’s where it stems from,” said Landis, who is named after the middleweight fighter Rocky Graziano. “Everybody just needs to get along.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
