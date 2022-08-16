Three judges with Florida's Second District Court of Appeal listen to lawyers for the city of North Port and a citizen group during a Zoom hearing Tuesday. The judges heard the oral arguments and will decide whether or not they will overturn an earlier circuit court decision about deannexation of the West Villages subdivision from the city.
SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT
De-annexation supporters watched Tuesday's hearing at Gran Paradiso in Wellen Park.
NORTH PORT — A state appeals court Tuesday heard arguments in North Port's ongoing boundary dispute.
The three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel in a virtual hearing listened to lawyers with North Port and a citizen group seeking to re-order North Port's map, placing Wellen Park outside the city limits in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government had sought that change.
City commissioners in April 2021 voted it down, ultimately deciding de-annexation provided more overall harm than good, or wasn't feasible, commissioners had argued.
Arguments Tuesday also centered on an intervening circuit court ruling quashing the city's decision.
The city's lawyer, Nikki Day with the Tampa firm of Bryant Miller and Olive, and Luke Lirot, a Bradenton attorney for the West Villagers group, were given 20 minutes to make their cases.
The appeal panel was Robert J. Morris, Kelly N. Khouzam and Anthony K. Black.
Day argued that North Port had followed state rules in determining whether de-annexation was feasible, commissioning studies and providing expert testimony in that April hearing, urging the panel Tuesday to “give meaning to that process.”
Lirot countered that the panel should consider Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll's decision to quash the rejection, citing the “democracy of what voters would like. That's somewhat lost in the shuffle,” he said.
The West Villagers had sought de-annexation as a cost-saving move. Several of its members watched Tuesday's hearing from an activity room at Gran Paradiso, an upscale Wellen Park community.
“We'll see,” said GeGe Mix, a proponent of de-annexation after the appeal panel adjourned.
Lirot insisted the higher court's decision should be whether Carroll had ruled correctly in favoring the West Villagers. Not doing so, he added, “is a tall order, if not impossible observation.”
The appeal court's finding is likely three to five weeks off. An unfavorable ruling could be push the issue to Florida's Supreme Court or back to square one, the city holding a new public hearing. It could also be decided by Wellen Park voters, Lirot argued.
That west end of North Port is a fast-growing master-planned community providing about 10% of the city's tax base. That figure will surge as it races to 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents, however.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher spoke about the situation Friday.
“We hope a resolution that is in the best interest of the citizens and the city will be reached soon,” Fletcher had said.
