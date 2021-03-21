NORTH PORT — Do you know a kid who is good at spotting gopher tortoises or their dens?
Get ready to put your skills to the test. A North Port nonprofit will offer a contest for kids — counting tortoise burrows.
The contest will be announced on April 1, the same day a that same group receives a Gopher Tortoise Day commendation from the city commission, said Marianne Mohr with the North Port Friends of Wildlife, a nonprofit getting the recognition.
April 10 is Gopher Tortoise Day, the day the city traditionally celebrates this "keystone species."
The contest puts gopher tortoises in clearer focus. They're considered a keystone species because if you remove them from their habitat, it changes the ecosystem.
To help kids “understand the cycles of life,” Mohr said. “Habitats are not just for humans.”
Once a tortoise digs its burrow, it can be home to as many as 350 animal species at one time or another, according to scientists. These include rabbits, many kinds of snakes, frogs, mice, foxes, insects, lizards, burrowing owls, armadillos and many more.
For the contest, participants 17 and under use a North Port application, or app, on a mobile device or a laptop to list their burrow or tortoise sightings. The city's Department of Public Works' Habitat Sightings app tracks wildlife in the 104-square-mile community, from alligators to woodpeckers. The app also helps the city's arborist and building officials as new construction gobbles vacant land.
Spot a gopher tortoise or a burrow, for instance, you'd log-in to the Habitat Sightings app on cityofnorthport.com (Public Works), report exact locations and load photos, if available. Users click a green Sighting Report icon at the bottom of the page to upload details.
Wildlife tracked on the app are assigned color symbols to identify them and to pinpoint their location on a map. The only creature without a symbol is the gopher tortoise, because officials keep their home locations confidential. Staff, however, have access to those details and will forward contest winners to the Friends group.
Honorary Jr. Wildlife Officer certificates with $50 awards will be given to three participants entering the greatest number of validated sightings. A confirmed and logged sighting holds that spot for the participant, eliminating overlap.
Gopher tortoises, a branch of the turtle family, are native to Florida and are its state tortoise. Its history documents to millions of years ago. They're also regularly sighted … sometimes by racing drivers, which makes them vulnerable. It's not uncommon for traffic backups at tortoise crossings or when Samaritans hustle one across roadways. They're found in all 67 Florida counties.
Because North Port has great swaths of greenspace, the tortoises are common, which “makes our community not just 80 by 100 (foot) plots” of a prototype bedroom city, Mohr added.
The North Port Friends of Wildlife contest begins April 1 and ends May 26. Winners are announced June 1. Details are at northportfriendsofwildlife.org, Facebook.com/NPFOWL, or 575-802-3013. The April 1 city commission hearing starts at 4 p.m. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
