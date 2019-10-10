NORTH PORT — Nearly nine years in the making, what are a few more days?
City recreational officials report the North Port Aquatic Center is days from opening. The $12 million waterpark — funded with Sarasota County bed-tax dollars — has competitive and recreational pools, a lazy river, waterslides, kids’ play areas, concessions, lockers and restrooms for swimmers.
It’s a water wonderland in a community lacking for recreation, especially with the closing of the 60-year-old public pool in July.
But rumors and stories of its opening in July, August and into September have been premature: contractor, storms, inspection schedules, staffing and other issues have delayed the ribbon-cutting ceremony to next week possibly.
That upsets some anxious locals, especially on social media where criticism aimed at the city has gotten heated.
Many are concerned that even if the aquatic center opens next week, the recreational side of the center closes Oct. 31. That reopens next spring at a date likely determined on Oct. 22, when commissioners next convene to discuss the situation. They talked Tuesday about scheduling, lifeguards and other details. The city’s recreation director absorbed heat from commissioners angry at delays, as well.
“All they do is complain, complain, complain,” city commissioner Pete Emrich said of critics, taking to social media to respond to a few negative posts about the pool’s delayed opening and its short run through Oct. 31. The city “is doing the best we can” to open the waterpark, he said, and “if we’re waiting on the health department or the state, that falls on them.”
North Port spokesman Josh Taylor said the city is racing to complete its portion of the aquatic center, which is scheduling and hiring and looking to the skies for relief from weather delays, he said.
The contractor, RDC Design/Build near Fort Lauderdale, is finishing its work and awaits health and safety checklists before turning over the keys, a spokeswoman for the firm said Wednesday.
Another concern in getting the pool complex open is staffing, Taylor said. The city had hired lifeguards and others for concessions and maintenance, but as delays stretched over weeks, and some of those left.
The center has 15 of the 19 lifeguards it needs to open, for example. Sandy Pfundheller, the city’s parks and recreation director, told commissioners Tuesday that staffing shuffles would accommodate safety guidelines, however, even placing she and her administrators at the pool complex to quicken the opening date and to ensure the health and safety of its visitors.
Pfundheller also absorbed that heat Tuesday from commissioners angry as pool deadlines passed.
Again, Emrich stepped forward.
“It’s a common practice for the contractor to pay for delays,” he said.
Taylor said the aquatic center’s opening date is inexact, with inspections scheduled. But expect plenty of pomp when the ribbon is cut finally, he said.
“We’re not going to open before it’s absolutely safe,” he said. “It’s a fluid situation right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.