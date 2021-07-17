NORTH PORT — The North Port Senior Center is now open three days a week and there is a new activity on the schedule, "coloring and chat."
Adult color and chat starts Aug. 2 and will continue on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 4940 Pam American Blvd. The cost will be $2 for non-members and free for members.
"We will provide various coloring tools like crayons, markers and pencils and a selection of various assorted color sheets/pages," said Cheeri Jack, spokesperson for the senior center.
"Each person may select whatever tickles their fancy that day. We will attempt to have seasonal appropriate color sheets. This is a low-key activity for a time to chat with friends, relax, unwind and let the colors flow. There is no limit on number of attendees, the more the colorfully merrier," she said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a beverage.
Staff at the senior center would like to start offering bingo sessions on Aug. 17, but they need volunteers to help run it, set up and take down tables and chairs. Runners are also needed to call back numbers for winning cards and a game host is also sought.
Exercise groups and card games are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon through the summer. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting in September.
For more information, call 941-426-2204.
