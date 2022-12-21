NORTH PORT — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the United States — his first trip outside his country since the Russian invasion — set local Ukrainian-American social media on fire.
In a good way.
“The whole Ukrainian community is so thrilled that he’s coming here and speaking," said Bohdana Puzyk, president of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America North Port, Branch 56. "It’s overwhelming.”
She said "every Ukrainian" will stop whatever they are doing to listen to him speak.
“We celebrate his presidency. In the past 10 months I have not heard anyone in the Ukrainian community critique who’s the leader of Ukraine right now," Puzyk said.
She praised the U.S. and other countries who have helped Ukraine oppose an invasion by Russia.
"The Ukrainian community — which is active, whether in New York with 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds, or here in North Port, where you’ve got 70-, 80- and 90-year-olds, is eternally grateful for what America, Poland, Germany, England and the world have done to support Ukraine."
“As Ukrainians, we cannot say that enough,” Puzyk said.
Nadia Mamczij, of Port Charlotte, still has relatives in Ukraine and planned to watch Zelensky’s speech to Congress Wednesday night, was among them.
“I love it," Mamczij said. "I am all for helping Ukraine in any way we can."
LOCAL HELP
In North Port, Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club, spent Wednesday packing up Ukrainian Peace Dolls to send to orphans and sick children in Ukraine.
"A member gave a big donation for postage, so we are shipping it by airmail to a children's hospital and an orphanage in Lviz, Ukraine, by Jan. 6, which is Christmas Eve in Ukraine," she said.
Tomashosky met Linda Todd while she was buying pierogi at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Church in North Port.
Todd said she hand knits dolls for Ukrainian children through a group called Knit for Peace. Todd asked if the Ukrainian American Club wanted some to send over to the children.
Tomashosky was delighted.
"We not only received the soft squishy dolls, but mittens and hats," she said. "We are wrapping them in tissue paper so the children can unwrap them."
Tomashosky said after the war began in February, her club began raising money. They were the first to donate to the Revived Soldiers Ukraine nonprofit group.
"It started when Iryna Vashchuk Discipio's brother was wounded and needed a prosthetic leg and there were no hospitals in Ukraine that could help him, so she brought him to the U.S.," Tomashosky said. "Since then, she's raised millions to help injured soldiers."
The Ukrainian American Club sent more than $15,000 to Revived Soldiers Ukraine and another $15,000 to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America for humanitarian relief.
On Wednesday, Tomashosky was headed to the North Port Art Center to pick up a donation for Ukraine humanitarian relief.
Tomashosky said the need isn't going away.
This year, a wounded solider visited St. Andrews Cultural Center in North Port. He was blinded and missing a leg after serving in the war.
"Our little community raised $30,000 to help with his medical expenses," she said. "We have to keep sending them money. They have to win this war. We pray for their safety every day."
In Punta Gorda, the Punta Rotary Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts in its continuing effort to help the people of Ukraine.
James Williams, international director of the Punta Gorda Rotary, said money from the shirts was donated to Ukraine relief.
The Punta Gorda Rotary began collecting donations during the club’s Taste of Punta Gorda in March.
North Port and the Warm Mineral Springs area has a population of more than 6,000 Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans.
While New York, California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have the highest numbers of people with Ukrainian ancestry, Florida has a population about 48,000 people, making it the eighth-highest state. Thousands of refugees have come to Florida this year because of the war, with many heading for the Gulf Coast, including North Port.
The city held a special commemoration supporting Ukraine in March, a month after the beginning of the war.
"The city of North Port remains united with the people of Ukraine and our local Ukrainian community in their desire for peace and freedom," North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon said Wednesday.
