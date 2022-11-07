NORTH PORT — North Port police reported the arrest of two men in connection with the attempted robbery of the Charlotte State Bank in September.
The robbery happened Sept. 12 at the Charlotte State Bank, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
Arrested were Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith Mosely, 25, of Brandon, police reported in a social media post.
According to reports, two men went into the bank wearing hooded sweatshirts — one wearing red and the other blue — along with COVID-style masks, sunglasses, clear latex gloves, black pants and sneakers.
They did that "despite the fact that it was summertime in North Port. The heat index was approximately 82 degrees with 89% humidity," the report states.
A bank employee later described their clothing to police as "weird."
Once inside, the man with the red sweatshirt asked a bank employee for a paper towel to wipe off his shoe. A teller told police she thought that was a distraction.
While one employee was getting paper towel, the man in the blue shirt handed the teller a note on a torn piece of paper requesting "50s and 100s." The note stated "give note back," written in a corner. The suspect didn't ask for the money out loud.
"She gave the note back to the suspect, as the note demanded," the report stated. "She asked if he had an account with the bank. The suspect said he did not have an account and asked how he can go about making one."
The teller said he had to talk to another employee, the one who was getting paper towels.
"The suspect was asked to take a seat and when she turned around, the suspect" walked out of the building, then "cut through the bushes" in front of the building and ran away, the report states.
The other suspect, wearing the red shirt, sat down in the lobby and took off his shoes, "not realizing that the other suspect in the blue hooded-sweatshirt had 'snuck out of the bank,'" the report states.
At some point, the man in the red shirt noticed the man in the blue shirt was walking away from the bank.
"The tellers overheard the suspect in the red hooded-sweatshirt making a phone call asking, 'Where did you go? I thought you were opening an account.' Once he realized the other suspect in blue left, he got up, and walked out of the bank."
When the second man left, the teller locked the door. The bank employees then called North Port Police.
During the investigation, bank employees talking to police "described their demeanor as not wanting to be 'overly noticed' and were 'trying to be calm,' but also trying to 'get out' of the bank as soon as they could," the report states.
Officers fanned out in a 1-mile radius at nearly all nearby shopping plazas and the neighborhood, which borders on Charlotte County, with the aid of at least one helicopter and K9 units. North Port Police and one K9 searched Chancellor Boulevard looking for the suspects.
They did not find the men.
However, security cameras posted at several places in North Port did show the men's activities that day.
Police found the men on dozens of cameras from that part of town. A license plate reader showed the car they rode to North Port. Another camera showed Billups at Walmart buying the clothes they allegedly used for the robbery. Another camera showed the men on black mountain bikes. Others showed them inside and outside the bank building and as they passes neighboring businesses when they left.
Police found their bicycles abandoned at Chancellor Boulevard at Juper Street, about a half-mile from the bank. Cellphone tower data led officers to the cellphone accounts of the suspects, reports show.
Once detectives had compiled evidence, they obtained arrest warrants for both men and arrested them this week.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or call the North Port Police Department’s non-emergency line at 941-429-7300.
