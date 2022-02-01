NORTH PORT — Arson is likely in a series of small brush fires in the North Port's Yorkshire neighborhood.

That undeveloped area of town is a swath of thick trees and scrub grass north of Interstate 75, with Yorkshire Street winding through it.

Firefighters were sent to the area for several fires on Friday, and law enforcement officers were investigating as well, blocking roads and speaking with people driving around the area. 

Intentional fires had been set there as recently as Monday, police said.

Fire reports in Yorkshire date to last week.


There were no injuries, and burns were limited in scope and damages by recent rains and quickly arriving firefighters.

Arson “appears as a possibility,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

There's the “potential for people to get hurt," he said. "That's always a concern.”

Fire in the Yorkshire area is not uncommon, as dry season blazes will occur, smoke in some instances dense enough to delay Interstate 75 traffic.

Those with information on the Yorkshire fires should phone the city police non-emergency number, 941-429-7300. If you see a fire or someone setting a fire, call 911.

