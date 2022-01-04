SARASOTA - Area teachers who are looking to further their education in the arts have an opportunity to earn a chance to win a scholarship this month.
The Van Wezel Foundation, to highlight the Appleton Arts Integration Teacher Merit Scholarship, is accepting applicants to receive a scholarship to attend an approved national conference in arts integration or a local or virtual conference.
The foundation, in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, supports meaningful, high-quality arts integration across the region.
The Louise Appleton Merit Scholarship recognizes the achievements and potential of educators using arts integration in their classrooms or community.
Shasha Hausman, Van Wezel Foundation’s director of development, said this is the third year the foundation is giving out the scholarship.
"Louise was a board member for the foundation and made a legacy gift while she was still with us," Hausman said in a release. "She understood the importance of investing in our educators."
This year, awards will also be given to two merit scholars in two categories: experienced and emerging teachers.
"Community art educators are also encouraged to apply," Hausman said in the release. "It's not restricted to classroom teachers. The winners will have demonstrated excellence in using art to enhance the quality of life."
The scholarship is open to all full-time teachers/educators serving the scope of the Van Wezel’s work (Sarasota, DeSoto or Charlotte counties).
The deadline for submission is Friday, Jan. 7. Applicants may apply at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RJHB6L9. The awards will be announced and the winners will be recognized at the Foundation’s Inspiration Gala on Jan. 27.
