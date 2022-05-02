NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools announced recently that Michelle Miller, current assistant principal of Glenallen Elementary School, has been selected to serve as the new principal of Gulf Gate Elementary School.
Miller will officially start her new position on July 1, but will be working with the school over the summer to transition into the new school year after the retirement of Principal Robin Magac.
"Ms. Miller is a highly-skilled educator with vast teaching and leadership experience in our district," said Dr. Brandon Johnson, executive director of Elementary Schools in an emailed release from the district. "Her collaborative nature and deep understanding of exceptional student, gifted, and general education best practices are just some of the many elements that make her a dynamic fit to lead the Gulf Gate community."
Miller received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from California University of Pennsylvania. She has a master’s degree in special education, gifted from the University of South Florida, as well as a master of education in educational leadership from the University of South Florida.
This past fall, Miller was selected as Sarasota County’s 2022 assistant principal of the year.
"I am excited to serve as the new principal of Gulf Gate Elementary School," Miller wrote in a statement. "Mrs. Magac and her team have spent years working with their families and students to create a fantastic school community. I look forward to upholding the traditions that make Gulf Gate special, as well as building new memories and forging new milestones in the years ahead. Go Tigers!"
Before starting her most recent role as the assistant principal of Glenallen, Miller served as a data coach and testing coordinator at Venice Middle School. She has also served as a Grade 6 language arts teacher at Venice Middle, a gifted teacher and general education teacher at Venice Elementary, a Grade 4 teacher at Pine View, and a gifted teacher and general education teacher at Laurel Nokomis.
