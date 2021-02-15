NORTH PORT — Two people were hurt in a crash involving an ATV on Saturday evening in the Yorkshire Boulevard area.
The North Port Police Department is investigating the wreck.
North Port Police posted the following to social media on Saturday night:
"Around 9 p.m., two occupants of a crashed side-by-side ATV in the Yorkshire area were ground transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Upon leaving the scene both patients were conscious and alert. Our Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the details."
No further details were available on Monday as the public records office was closed due to the Presidents Day holiday.
"It’s my understanding everyone should recover," North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.