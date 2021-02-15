ATVaccident

Two people were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in the Yorkshire Boulevard area in North Port on Saturday evening. The incident is under investigation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD

NORTH PORT — Two people were hurt in a crash involving an ATV on Saturday evening in the Yorkshire Boulevard area.

The North Port Police Department is investigating the wreck.

North Port Police posted the following to social media on Saturday night:

"Around 9 p.m., two occupants of a crashed side-by-side ATV in the Yorkshire area were ground transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Upon leaving the scene both patients were conscious and alert. Our Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the details."

No further details were available on Monday as the public records office was closed due to the Presidents Day holiday.

"It’s my understanding everyone should recover," North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments