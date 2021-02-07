The 2021 Suncoast Music Scholarship program is planning to offer up to $8,000 in music scholarships through a competition that will be conducted using digitally recorded audition performances.
Open to 10th through 12th grade students who reside in Sarasota County, the scholarship program is funded through a partnership of Sarasota Music Club and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota. Awarded funds are to be used for advancing the winners’ music education.
This year’s awards for graduating seniors are: first place, $3,000; second place, $2,000; and third place, $1,000.
Two awards are available for current 11th grade students: first place, $750 and second place, $500.
Students now in 10th grade can audition for two awards: first place, $500 and second place, $250.
Lee Dougherty Ross, co-founder of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota and co-chair of Suncoast Music Scholarships, said she is happy to be able to offer these scholarships to help support young musicians at a time of financial strain for so many.
"Having had my own singing career supported early on by competitions and awards, I have always wanted to share my love of music, and Suncoast Music Scholarships offers an excellent opportunity to help support and encourage aspiring young musicians," Ross said.
Susan Hicks, Sarasota Music Club communications director and co-chair of Suncoast Music Scholarships, agreed.
"Suncoast Music Scholarship awards have helped past winners further their music education and improve or upgrade instruments," Hicks said. "All students who participate benefit, as they sharpen their skills and refine their talents preparing for their audition performance."
Sarasota Music Club was founded in 1930 and continues to promote music appreciation, study and performance. It is a member of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, the Florida Federation of Music Clubs and the National Federation of Music Clubs. Scholarship funds for this 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization are managed by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Information and applications are available through the websites of both sponsoring organizations: www.SarasotaMusicClub.org and www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
For more information, visit www.sarasotamusicclub.org or call 941-925-3602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.