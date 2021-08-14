Jack Perkins always enjoyed sharing stories about his life experiences with family and friends.
He decided to share some of those memories in a new book he recently published called “Just a Biker: A Life’s Journey.”
“I have given my stories mostly to neighbors and friends to read,” Perkins said. “They have all said that they enjoyed them, which made me, the writer, feel like I’ve accomplished what I set out to do.”
According to the author, the book, “Just a Biker: A Life’s Journey” takes readers on an inspiring journey through five decades of the author’s life and his love of motorcycles. From the time he was a young boy, he dreamed of one day riding his own motorcycle. He had a never-ending enthusiasm for riding, a passion for speed and a love of the open road. This book is a recollection of events in his life that have made him the man he is today.
The writer describes himself as a quiet and laid-back kind of guy.
“Sometimes I have a hard time talking about myself to people that I don’t know,” he said. “In 2017 my wife, Linda and I were traveling from Florida to Ludington, Michigan, to spend the summer in our motor home. About half-way there, somewhere in Ohio, we had a minor breakdown. We were just about to call for assistance when I told Linda, ‘let me try one more thing before you call’ and I managed to get the RV moving again and we were on our way. As I was driving down the highway, all these stories were in my head. They were about my adventures and misadventures with cars, trucks and motorcycles over many years. I knew I had to write some of the stories down and that was how it all started.”
That summer Perkins wrote 10 short stories. Each one became a chapter in his first short-story book, “Life Is A Highway.”
“I was satisfied and proud of my first book and I thought I was done writing,” Perkins said. “Then in the spring of 2019 our beloved dog, Alf, passed away. A few months later while I was looking at some old photos of Alf, it came to me to write Alf’s story. I know there are many books out there about dogs, but Alf’s story is very special to me. Alf narrates the story of how he traveled each summer for 10 years in an RV across 48 states. He had a lot to say and, of course, you can’t tell a dog story without love, loyalty and devotion.”
That book was titled, “Until I See You Again.”
“Everyone who read the book loved it, and said it brought tears to their eyes,” Perkins said. “I know they felt how special Alf was after they read the book. I was pleased and proud of my second book. And again, I thought I was done writing books.”
Then in March of 2020, Perkins had a dream about one of his old motorcycles.
“When I woke up, I knew I had at least one more book to write,” he said. “I also knew that at 73 years of age, I didn’t have much sand left in my hourglass of life, so I had better get busy. My whole life has revolved around motorcycles. Not just as a hobby, but a passion for speed (when you are young), a sense of freedom on the open road, the sound of the motor, the vibration, the wind in your face, friendship, brotherhood and the sheer enjoyment of being on a motorcycle and for some they find true love. So once again I sat down with my pen and notebook and began to write my memoir. It covers 50 years of my life and is the best thing I have ever written. The cover of the book is actually a photo of my motorcycle jacket that still hangs in my closet. But none of this would be possible without the help and support of my wife.”
The author, a retired firefighter from Bedford Park, Illinois, has lived in Port Charlotte since he retired in 1998.
“Just A Biker: A Life’s Journey” is available on Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle version.
