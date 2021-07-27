Lamarque Elementary School student Logan Pratt, 9, gets his eyes checked by Phyllis Bradley, a 16-year memeber of the North Port Lions Club. The club does free eye screenings and referrals for children who may need glasses. The club also helps with classes for students in need.
Families learn about local services available in North Port from places like the North Port Library, Holly's Hope, D-Fy, New Hope Church, Jewish Family Center, Sarasota County energy efficiencies, the Backpack Angels and Kiwanis Club.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Sumter Dental, dental assistant Rose McGuire shows Jaeger Cloe and Thomas Pham, 9, how to properly brush their teeth.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Heron Creek Middle School student Hunter Minder, 13, gets his temperature taken before having a school physical by Sarasota Memorial Hospital nurse Nina D'Andrea.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Hailee Smith, 7, an Atwater Elementary School student gets her hair cut by Kaitlynn Baker of the Hair Cuttery of North Port before school.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Awaken Church volunteer Anya Khlopkov, center, helps kids load items from the Children's Community Clothing Closet into her bag from the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Kandace Clark, 12, a Woodland Middle School student, gets her hair cut by Chantelle Grant, an Awaken Church volunteer.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
The Day4hope at Awaken Church in North Port recently drew more than 100 families. Children received medical, dental and eye exams, haircuts, breakfast and lunch, gift cards for shoes and clothing, backpack with school supplies, backpack of toiletries, a dental bag, many bags of food to take home, talked to other organizations about services that they provide, received prayer, and more.
Co-sponsors of the event included All Faiths Food Bank, Detweiler's Farm Market, Hair Cuttery, Savor food truck and Abby’s Donuts, D-Fy, Hope for North Port, North Port Library, Holly's Hope, Backpack Angels, Sarasota County, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Jewish Family Jewish Family Community Center, the Lions Club of North Port, Sumter Dental, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, North Port Kiwanis Club and America’s Best contacts and eyeglasses.
Awaken food pantry offers free food for those in need from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more about Awaken Church, visit www.myawaken.church or call 941-200-5400.
