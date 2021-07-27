The Day4hope at Awaken Church in North Port recently drew more than 100 families. Children received medical, dental and eye exams, haircuts, breakfast and lunch, gift cards for shoes and clothing, backpack with school supplies, backpack of toiletries, a dental bag, many bags of food to take home, talked to other organizations about services that they provide, received prayer, and more.

Co-sponsors of the event included All Faiths Food Bank, Detweiler's Farm Market, Hair Cuttery, Savor food truck and Abby’s Donuts, D-Fy, Hope for North Port, North Port Library, Holly's Hope, Backpack Angels, Sarasota County, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Jewish Family Jewish Family Community Center, the Lions Club of North Port, Sumter Dental, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, North Port Kiwanis Club and America’s Best contacts and eyeglasses.

Awaken food pantry offers free food for those in need from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more about Awaken Church, visit www.myawaken.church or call 941-200-5400.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

