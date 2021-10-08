NORTH PORT — Awaken Church recently invited supporters to dress in a costume or character from a TV show, movie or their favorite era for a fundraiser.
The church raised $7,500 for its outreaches including the food pantry that is serves more than 1,000 people a week. The church also does a Day4Hope where children are given haircuts, eye and dental screenings and other resources including school supplies. They serve hundreds through the Thanksgiving and Christmas outreaches.
During the fundraiser for these programs, the group saw some cowboys, Dick Tracy, police officers, a greaser from the movie "Grease," fairy princesses, Wonder Woman, Wilson the volleyball from "Cast Away," Dorothy from the "Wizard of Oz" and more. Students volunteered to serve the food Eicher Family Catering. Angela Engel, the food pantry leader spoke about the high-volume of residents the pantry helps each week. The numbers increase dramatically due to COVID-19.
The church feeds struggling families, some who are disabled and unable to work. Church services are 6 p.m. Saturdays at 1050 Corporate Ave. off Toledo Blade Boulevard, and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays at 2573 N. Toledo Blade Blvd. The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon every Friday at 4940 Pan American Blvd. Office hours at the pantry are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. The have meat, milk, eggs, cheese, produce, paper products and non perishable items. For more information visit, www.myawaken.church.
