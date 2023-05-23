NORTH PORT — When Awaken Church started its food pantry in 2021, volunteers were hoping to cover the need after the closure of two other food banks in the area.
More than two years later, the church is serving roughly 1,700 people, on average, every Friday.
Bill Taaffe, who serves on the church's Outreach Center board of directors, gave a presentation on the food pantry's plans and efforts earlier this month to the City Commission.
"No one is ever turned away from us," Taaffe said.
Over the course of 2022, Awaken Church estimates that the food pantry served roughly 89,907 people.
The pantry is next door to the North Port Senior Center on Pan American Boulevard, in a space leased to Awaken Church by the city.
With traffic direction help from North Port Police Department, approximately 600 cars come through the Outreach Center each Friday. The average number of people those cars represent varies between 1,500 to 2,000 every week.
The drive-through pantry sees roughly 50 to 60 volunteers, both church members and people in the broader community, come together to prepare food packages for anyone in need.
City commissioners praised Awaken Church's charity work during Taaffe's presentation, with Mayor Barbara Langdon calling them "a gift to this community."
"You are the poster child for people helping people," City Commissioner Phil Stokes said.
Awaken Church Outreach Pastor Larry Grant noted there has been a growing reliance on the food pantry by members of the community as Hurricane Ian aid and aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic has tapered off.
"A lot of our clients have two or three jobs, part-time," Grant said, in between rounds of distribution at a recent Friday food distribution.
Other clients at the food pantry are elderly or disabled, living on a fixed income and at the mercy of rising food prices.
The food pantry is also open for walk-in clients throughout the week — mornings on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays, as well as Saturday afternoons.
Angela Engle, the center's Food Pantry leader, estimated another 700 people make use of the walk-in service.
"It's a full-on operation," she said.
The increased reliance on the food pantry is laid out by numbers.
Over 2021, the Outreach Center estimated the pantry distributed 820,000 pounds of food over the nine months they operated that year.
That number reached an estimated total of 2.3 million pounds in 2022 — roughly 620,000 pounds of which was distributed during the two weeks after Hurricane Ian.
The hurricane was a major turning point for Awaken Church Outreach Center, which served as a distribution point for North Port.
Roughly 14,000 people were served in the weeks after Hurricane Ian, with supplies coming from various groups like the Red Cross, Jesus Loves, and Mothers Helping Mothers. Supplies also included diapers, clothing and water.
Of the 1 million pounds of overall supplies that Awaken handed out, volunteers gave away roughly 750,000 pounds over those two weeks.
Engle noted that many volunteers had their own homes and lives impacted by Hurricane Ian, though the center itself avoided major damage. Despite the harm, they soon returned to make sure their neighbors had the supplies they needed.
"There wasn't one person who wasn't impacted by Hurricane Ian," she said.
The Outreach Center also offers a variety of other programs to help community members keep their heads above water.
Every month, for example, volunteers host a Community Service Day. Unhoused members of the community can receive access to not only food assistance, but toiletries and hygiene items.
The center also provides "back-to-school" aid through Hope for Communities' Day 4 Hope, where kids can receive not only school supplies but medical examinations and haircuts onsite.
Unlike most of their other programs, the Day 4 Hope is by invitation-only. Local schools select those they believe to be most in need to take part in the process.
While Awaken's other services are open to walk-ins or those driving up, they do have recipients register as part of the All Faiths Food Bank — one of their major partners — to give an accurate picture of how much aid is needed.
Other community partners include Publix and Dettweiler, as well as promotions with the North Port Police Department and Fire Department.
Those who are interested in volunteering can contact Awaken Church to see when they are needed, especially as many volunteers are only around for the winter.
"We can always use more volunteers," Grant noted at the latest drive-through.
