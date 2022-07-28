Key Agency’s insurance office in Englewood reported an anonymous donation of 13 large boxes containing nearly 250 pairs of new shoes — all headed to Kids Needs Greater Englewood. A local nonprofit, Kids Needs is having it’s Back to School Bash on Saturday. More school supplies and other items are needed. For more information call 315-256-6613m email info@kidsneedsenglewood.org or visit kidsneedsenglewood.org.
Dawn Frandsen, left, shows phonics cards to students.
Sun Photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Faith Burge, 6, and her friend Raemiah Jules, 6, are both excited about going back to school in August.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Aaliah Cabrera, 11, shows off a new shirt she picked from the Kiwanis table during the Awaken Day for Hope event for students and their families.
Sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Atwater Elementary School incoming kindergarden student Matthew Smith, 5, smiles as Connie Cate of Hair Cuttery trims his hair.
Sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
NORTH PORT — Faith Burge, 6, says she’s anxious to go back to Glenallen Elementary School in a few weeks.
“It’s so much fun to go to school,” Faith said as she colored at Awaken Church’s Day4hope Back to School event recently at the North Port Educational Center. “I can’t wait to see my friends.”
About 75 volunteers helped more than 275 North Port families through dental cleanings, eye screenings, haircuts and community resources.
Day4hope leader Angela Engel and assistant leader Betty Hastings rolled out a cake to celebrate back to school after students had breakfast and lunch at the event.
“We worked on planning this event over the past five months,” said Larry Grant, who heads Awaken Church food pantry.
He worked with Hope for Communities, All Faiths Food Bank, Detwiler’s Farm Market, America’s Best Eyeglasses, Lion’s Club, Savor Food Truck, Hair Cuttery, Kiwanis, Backpack Angels, Holly’s Hope, Drug Free Youth, Jewish and Family & Children’s Services, who were at the event offering free services and information to parents.
Eileen LaCusta, a foster mother of three young children, said she appreciated the help.
“I learned about resources here that I didn’t know existed,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Awaken Church for all of their hard work. It’s a blessing.”
