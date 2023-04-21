featured topical Axon Roadshow to visit North Port on Monday Staff Report Apr 21, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This photo from Axon shows its Axon Body 2 camera with TASER X2. PHOTO PROVIDED BY AXON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — The 2023 Axon Roadshow will visit North Port City Hall on Monday.Axon sells a wide variety of tools and resources to law enforcement agencies, including Tasers, dispatch software, and body cameras.The company’s annual Roadshow has employees visit various agencies and departments across the country to show off their products to law enforcement, city leaders, and the public. Products slated for display at the North Port event on Monday include virtual reality training programs, camera mounts, and aerial drones.The 2023 Axon Roadshow will visit North Port City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24.For more information, visit www.axon.com.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Port City Hall Axon North Port City Hall Boulevard Law Enforcement Virtual Reality Trending Now Protests return to Sarasota County Schools offices 'Embracing Our Differences' exhibit to end its run in North Port Duo charged with stealing water from North Port hydrant School board nixes Vermilion contract Wellen Park U.S. 41 improvements to enter second phase Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
