Axon

This photo from Axon shows its Axon Body 2 camera with TASER X2.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY AXON

NORTH PORT — The 2023 Axon Roadshow will visit North Port City Hall on Monday.

Axon sells a wide variety of tools and resources to law enforcement agencies, including Tasers, dispatch software, and body cameras.


   
