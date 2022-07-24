A report on new home construction shows housing sales dipping for many markets, while Babcock Ranch trended in the opposite direction.

The July report comes from the real-estate consulting firm RCLCO. The year-to-date numbers detail how housing sales in Babcock Ranch — straddling Charlotte and Lee counties — rose to the No. 10 spot on the Top 50 master-planned communities list in the United States.


