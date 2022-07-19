North Port Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Gunnin gets dunked at last year's Back-to-School Bash.

NORTH PORT — Watch the North Port Police Department battle the North Port Fire Department in a game of dodgeball on the city green — and support local schools while you are there.

Everyone is invited to the second annual Back to School Bash from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.


