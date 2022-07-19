NORTH PORT — Watch the North Port Police Department battle the North Port Fire Department in a game of dodgeball on the city green — and support local schools while you are there.
Everyone is invited to the second annual Back to School Bash from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be live entertainment all day as well as food trucks, bounce houses, laser tag, a dunk tank, a bungee jump and more.
The event is hosted by the North Port Young Professionals. Proceeds will benefit North Port schools.
"During the day it’s fully about the kids – music, food, bounce houses, games," said Christina McCauley, North Port Young Professional board member. "Later in the day, North Port Police will battle North Port Fire in a game of dodgeball on the football field. Then to wrap it up, we will have a concert by No Filter."
The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
"There is a small charge since it’s a fundraiser," McCauley said. "Pre-purchased tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. We will also be selling wrist bands to use all the inflatables. Tickets for the No Filter concert are also $10."
"The North Port Young Professionals are excited to host our second Back to School Bash," NPYP Board Chair Angie Omicioli said.
"The proceeds from this event go directly back to participating North Port Schools to help supplement much needed funding within the school system. Small businesses and nonprofits are pillars of the community, and we encourage you to reach out to us and support the next generation of our North Port community."
