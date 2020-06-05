Treasure

Carla Peralta (left) and Robin Shopa wipe down tables at Treasure Lanes in North Port on Friday afternoon.

 By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that Florida is heading into phase two of reopening, which allows bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to open at 50%.

That really gets the ball rolling for bowling centers, which have been closed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasure Lanes and Bowland in Port Charlotte have reopened, as did Englewood Bowl. 

At Treasure Lanes, front desk staffer Melissa Sears said after each group is finished at their lane, the whole lane from the high top tables to the sitting tables, to the key pad and the ball return are sanitized.

Treasure Lanes Manager Robin Shopa said the business reopened on June 1 and it's been getting busier every day.

"I'm science-based, that's how I operate my center," Shopa said. "I have hand sanitizing stations everywhere and every lane is sanitized. All the way down to the bottom of the chairs. I have a spray that we use to spray the balls down and it gets inside the holes as well. The bathrooms get cleaned every 30 minutes (depending on how busy we are) and the game room is cleaned after every time it is used."

There is a special shoe return station that staff use to disinfect one pair at a time. All staff are required to wear masks and customers are strongly encouraged to wear them.

"I also encourage customers to wash their hands when they come in and use the sanitizers throughout their stay," Shopa said. 

Social distancing will still be practiced, and bowlers may use every other lane. Bowlers will be limited to one ball per person, Sears said. After bowlers are done, they will be asked to leave their balls at the ball return to be sanitized.

Sears added that staff will receive temperature checks when they arrive at work. They will be expected to wash their hands after every interaction, and every hour. Hand-sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the bowling alley. 

Summer leagues have begun at Treasure Lanes, Sears added. Lanes will be open on a first-come, first-served basis, and she recommends people call before coming to check availability.
 
Bob Karbach, owner of Englewood Bowl, said every other lane will be open for bowling at his business. Shoes are sprayed with Lysol sanitizer — as usual — and all tables, seats and ball return areas would be wiped down when bowlers finish.
 
"We are asking people who use the house balls just leave them in the ball returns and we will come by and wipe them down before we put them back in the racks," Karbach said.
 
The snack bar at Englewood Bowl is open, and as of Friday night, the lounge would be open as well, all within health guidelines.
 
Similar safety precautions are being taken at Bowland Port Charlotte. 
 
In the game room, Bowland is requiring anyone playing games to wear gloves. In addition, after they are done playing a particular game, it will be sanitized before the next use. 
 
Social distancing will also be followed inside the bar, with tables set 6-feet apart. Guests will be given disposable menus to order their food and drink, Hudson said. 
 
At the end of the night, the entire bowling alley will be re-sanitized, Hudson added.
 
In Venice, AMF Venice Lanes, remained temporarily closed Friday. 
 
According to their website, "out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing the majority of our centers across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
 
No anticipated opening date was listed.
 
