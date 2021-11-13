Michael and Tracy Trotter, right, display toys and wish list items collected for children in need through the Guardian ad Litem program last year at the Parkside office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust. They are joined by Personal Banker Gabrielle Lambert, left, and Retail Banking Officer Jacqueline Benjamin.
Caren Moody, left, and Michelle Ravagni display toys collected for the Toys for Tots campaign last year at the main office of Englewood Bank & Trust. Michelle, a bank vice president, is the Retail Banking Officer at the branch, and Caren is Retail Operations Manager.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Charlotte State Bank & Trust is once again working with the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army to help brighten the holiday season for area children in need.
Meanwhile, Englewood Bank is partnering up with Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots to give kids in need an excellent Christmas.
“Last year, despite the challenges, our customers and employees came through in a big way,” said Charlotte State president Craig DeYoung.
All five Charlotte State bank offices are collecting new toys, clothing and other “wish list” items on behalf of the two prominent local charities, which will distribute the gifts in time for the holidays.
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are up at the following bank locations:
• 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port
• 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on cards. Customers and visitors may select one or more cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes Dec. 2, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 8.
Englewood residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Englewood Bank & Trust branch during business hours through Dec. 2. Volunteers will distribute toys to less fortunate children throughout the area. Bring toys to:
• 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
• 12651 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove.
• 8725 Placida Road No, 10, Rotonda-Cape Haze.
• 302 Park Ave., Boca Grande.
Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less-expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers.
“Every year, it seems we collect an increasing number of toys to brighten the holidays for area kids in need,” said Englewood Bank president Kevin Hagan. “I’m sure our employees, customers and area residents will come through again in a big way.”
Toys for Tots is among America’s top-rated charities. The program is run totally by volunteers under the leadership of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. The Toys for Tots motto is “Every child deserves a little Christmas. For more, visit www.toysfortots.org.
