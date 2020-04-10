NORTH PORT — It's a baptism in a box.
New Hope Community Church parishioners on Thursday were assembling home baptism kits for Easter services on Sunday.
The boxes hold items that would allow the holder to perform a home baptism.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions that keep us spaced, church leaders will conduct services through online platforms. At New Hope, it's Facebook Live.
Pastor Eddie DeJesus during Sunday morning services will set aside 10 minutes to perform baptisms, leading as those receiving them are immersed in a bathtub, swimming pool or a pond.
Family or friends holding the baptism or a consecration will assist in the ritual. The baptism kit in a white folding box like a takeout container has an instruction guide, a linen cloth, a scripture verse, an Easter reflections booklet, a small cross and a sip of grape juice, with lid. The guide follows three steps and explanations for the baptism.
In return, church officials ask participants to forward a photo or video of the ceremony for posting to social media.
The kits are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Services are 10 a.m. Sunday.
Baptism symbolizes purification or admission to the church. The world forced to distance itself because of the coronavirus is an opportunity to personalize things, however, said Pamela Rohr, assistant minister at New Hope.
“Let's not let this slow us down,” said Rohr, energized behind a face mask on Thursday, one building away from the church's food pantry, where volunteers had started the process of assembling much larger boxes of canned goods and other nonperishables.
FOOD BANK
The New Hope Community Church food pantry on Mondays and Fridays distributes items to the needy. Covid-19 had outstripped any such disaster in church history, said Larry Grant, a New Hope food pantry organizer.
Under normal conditions, volunteers Mondays and Fridays distribute food boxes to 400-500 people. In the new normal, however, some 1,500 of them in 500 or so vehicles showed Monday. A line of vehicles stretched along Biscayne Boulevard, winding along roped lanes on the grounds. Volunteers pack boxes in car trunks. Recipients complete an application while waiting, but no ID is required.
Volunteers are in gloves and face masks and crews sanitize often, Grant said. The church expects at least the same vehicle count Friday. Publix, All Faiths Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank and Bimbo Bakeries contribute items to New Hope's food pantry. Cash contributions are always welcomed, as well, or checks payable to the New Hope Community Church food pantry.
“God is providing,” Grant said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
