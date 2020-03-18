As a pub owner, Nate Peters is a glass-half-full kind of guy.
That life approach will help in the next 30 days, as Florida closed bars and nightclubs starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which unfortunately was St. Patrick's Day, a huge day in the hospitality business.
The harsh lockdown was to lessen threats of the coronavirus, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He had also limited restaurants to half-capacity.
Peters is a managing partner of Linksters Taproom in North Port. The popular pub followed the mandate and closed early Tuesday. Others reportedly winked at the governor's order and kept the green beer flowing. Such behavior will no longer fly, however, according to North Port police officials.
Peters returned to his place off Tamiami Trail early Wednesday. It had a feel of abandonment, maybe because the coronavirus hangs over everything like Oklahoma locusts. But, in 11 years, Peters had his place closed by authorities only once, during Hurricane Irma in 2017. And that was for just two days.
He monologued in his empty pub Wednesday, wiping under liquor bottles and puffing smokes, talking in rushes of highs and lows about his beloved profession and the sudden reality of our new normal.
“I could keep busy watching movies (at home) or eating,” he said, “and I can't do that.”
Wally’s Pour House in South Venice had a kitchen full of fresh pierogies Wednesday, but they were going to have to freeze them for the future.
Keeping their food sales below 10% in order to permit smoking put the kibosh on the Pour House remaining open — at least for the next 30 days.
Cook Erin Quinlan said, “It’s a catch-22. It sucks at best. But at least we had a great turnout for corned beef and cabbage on our last night.”
Other smoking venues with 10% food sales, including Portside Tavern in Port Charlotte and Shorty’s Place in Punta Gorda, must close as well. Shorty’s owner Sheryl “Shorty” Peters said she was going to take the time to do things she wouldn’t have had time for otherwise.
“I’ll probably redo the floors,” she said.
Some bars and bar/restaurants with package licenses will be selling alcohol to go.
Max Doyle at Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray Public House reported that their outdoor beer garden, where they can remove and space out seating, would remain open, meeting the 50% capacity rule.
“We encourage that you order takeaway food," he said. "We have a packaging license if you'd like to purchase beer and liquor to go.”
At Port Charlotte’s PaddyWagon Irish Pub, part of the Linksters chain, manager Dan Bernal said, “We do have a package license, but sadly I don't think we can open as a liquor store. I have made our bartenders aware of some of the assistance programs available, and I know we’re waiting to see what’s going to be available through the government stimulus package. Outside of that, any chance I have, I’ll get employees into the bar to do side work like deep cleaning, painting. Anything I can to help get some hours in.”
PaddyWagon bartender Jessica Kickliter is trying to look on the bright side. She plans to use her time off “doing tons of cleaning and organizing.”
She added, “Once people found out we were closing, I received several amazing tips, which I added a little to and was able to give each bartender something.”
But it isn’t always obvious which bar/restaurants will remain open.
Although it’s also a full-service restaurant that could remain open, the Ice House Pub in Punta Gorda announced that it would close Wednesday night, opening again Thursday for takeout orders only, while selling packaged beer and wine to go.
The Wyvern’s 88 Keys will close, while its rooftop Perch 360 will remain open.
Ken McCoog at Punta Gorda’s Belgian Monk reported that his 60% food sales allow him to remain open.
Peace River Beer Company in Punta Gorda, dependent on food trucks for food, announced that it would close. But Fat Point Brewing, which has a full kitchen, reports that it meets the qualifications for remaining open and will sell growlers, four-packs and food to go.
Other bars meeting the qualifications and remaining open include Tommy Villani’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen in South Venice and Punta Gorda’s Orange House Wine Bar and TT’s Tiki Bar.
Both the Kontos family of Port Charlotte’s All-Star Sports Grill and Doug Harris of Port Charlotte’s Gatorz Bar & Grill and Punta Gorda’s Downtown Gatorz reported that they’ve spaced all tables 6 feet apart to run at 50% capacity.
“We’ve taken out the majority of the barstools,” said Robin Kontos.
Like other local bar/restaurants, Hurricane Charley’s receipts also meet the 50% food-receipts requirement.
For now, its outside Hunkerdown Deck has met the letter of the law by placing small groups of barstools 6 feet apart, with no congregating and no customers in the 6-foot space.
General manager Bob McCurry said, “I took 13 tables off the deck today and we’re going to try to utilize the Reef Room for more seating. But we aren’t as busy as normal. The snowbirds took off early.”
The United States Bartenders Guild is offering an emergency assistance program for bartenders, with help from Jameson Irish Whiskey, which has pledged $500,000 to help.
Jameson tweeted, “To our local bartenders: you’ve always had our backs, and we promise to always have yours.”
